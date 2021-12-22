Algeria bought durum wheat in tender, volume purchased unclear -traders

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday after negotiations continued into Wednesday, European traders said.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

The tonnage bought was unclear, but some purchases were reported for Canadian-origin durum, they said, adding it was not thought that Mexican durum had been bought.

More details are possible later.

Traders estimated prices from $700 to between $715 to $720 a tonne c&f for large panama bulk carriers and around $5-$6 a tonne more for smaller handysized vessels.

More details are also possible later.

Shipment was sought in two periods in 2022 between Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 26-28.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.