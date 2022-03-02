Algeria bought durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The volume bought was unclear but initial estimates were around 250,000 tonnes. More details are possible later.

Traders estimated prices at around $625 a tonne to $630 c&f. More details are also possible later.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

Shipment was sought in two periods, between April 1-15 and April 16-30. The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes.

Tunisia's state grains agency on Wednesday also purchased about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat in an international tender all at an estimated $634.89 a tonne c&f, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

