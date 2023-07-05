News & Insights

Algeria bought durum wheat in tender, say traders

Credit: REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

July 05, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds initial tonnage estimates, additional price range for handymax

HAMBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday

The tonnage bought was unclear but initial estimates were around or above 200,000 metric tons.

Traders initially estimated prices at about $385 to $387 a metric ton c&f for larger Panamax shipments and about $390 to $400 a ton c&f for smaller handymax shipments.

The grain was technically optional origin but durum from Mexico was a substantial part of the purchase, the traders said. Some said the purchase also included Canadian durum.

Shipment was sought in four periods: Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

