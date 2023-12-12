Algeria bought corn, soymeal in tenders, volume unclear - traders

News & Insights

December 12, 2023 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina and soymeal sourced from optional origins international tenders which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Tuesday.

The corn tender sought up to 120,000 metric tons all sourced from Argentina. Some traders estimated the corn purchase at around 40,000 tons for spot shipment for arrival by Jan. 5, 2024.

Traders said they believed about 35,000 tons of soymeal was purchased, the same as sought in the tender, also for spot shipment.

Prices were unavailable. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

