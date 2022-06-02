US Markets

Algeria bought around 90,000 T wheat in small-port tender -traders

Contributors
Michael Hogan Reuters
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought around 90,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender this week that covered two small ports, European traders said.

HAMBURG/PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought around 90,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender this week that covered two small ports, European traders said.

The tender, which closed on Tuesday, had sought wheat for shipment to one or both of the ports of Mostaganem and Tenes.

OAIC is thought to have paid about $480 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for the wheat, traders said.

OAIC, one of the world's biggest wheat buyers, does not release details of its tenders and reported results are based on traders' assessments. Further estimates of volume and price are possible later.

At least part of the volume is expected to be sourced from France, traders added.

The optional-origin tender specified possible shipment dates covering all of July and August if wheat is sourced from main supplier regions including Europe, with shipment required one month earlier for South America and Australia, according to traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular