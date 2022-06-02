Algeria bought around 90,000 T wheat in small-port tender -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought around 90,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender this week that covered two small ports, European traders said.

The tender, which closed on Tuesday, had sought wheat for shipment to one or both of the ports of Mostaganem and Tenes.

OAIC is thought to have paid about $480 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for the wheat, traders said.

OAIC, one of the world's biggest wheat buyers, does not release details of its tenders and reported results are based on traders' assessments. Further estimates of volume and price are possible later.

At least part of the volume is expected to be sourced from France, traders added.

The optional-origin tender specified possible shipment dates covering all of July and August if wheat is sourced from main supplier regions including Europe, with shipment required one month earlier for South America and Australia, according to traders.

