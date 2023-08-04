News & Insights

Algeria bought around 40,000 metric tons corn in tender -traders

August 04, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought one consignments of about 40,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 120,000 metric tons on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

It was believed to have been purchased at around $239 to $240 a metric ton c&f. Corn shipment was sought in three 40,000 metric ton consignments between Aug. 10 and Aug. 31, they said.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

