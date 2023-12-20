News & Insights

Algeria bought about 80,000 T corn from Argentina - traders

December 20, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought about 80,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Prices were unavailable. Two 40,000 ton consignments were bought with two trading houses making sales, they said.

The tender which closed on Tuesday sought up to 200,000 tons of corn sourced from Argentina only for shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, 2024.

It was unclear whether 70,000 tons of soymeal also sought by ONAB had been purchased, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

