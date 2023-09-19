Algeria bought about 30,000 metric tons feed barely last week -traders

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency OAIC is believed to have purchased about 30,000 metric tons of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Tuesday.

No purchase was reported of 80,000 tons of corn from Argentina also sought in the tender, traders said.

The barley was thought to have been bought at around $223 to $225 a ton c&f for shipment between Oct. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

