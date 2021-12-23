Algeria bought about 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes durum wheat in tender

Adds estimated total

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday after negotiations continued into Wednesday, European traders said.

The volume purchased was unclear, with trader estimates ranging between 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

Purchases were reported for Canadian-origin durum, they said, it was possible that some Mexican durum had also been bought.

More details are possible later.

Traders estimated prices from $700 to between $715 to $720 a tonne c&f for large panama bulk carriers and around $5-$6 a tonne more for smaller handysized vessels.

More details are also possible later.

Shipment was sought in two periods in 2022 between Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 26-28.

In its last reported durum tender on Sept. 23, Algeria purchased between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes with estimated prices between $620 and $650 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexander Smith and Edmund Blair)

