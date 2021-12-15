Algeria bought 690,000 to 700,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC purchased around 690,000 to 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said in assessments on Wednesday.

This was similar to estimates made on Tuesday evening after the tender closed.

Estimates of purchase price were still around $372 to $373 a tonne c&f for large-size panamax vessels to $376 a tonne c&f for smaller handymax vessels, also the same as Tuesday evening, traders said. More detailed assessments of volume bought and prices are expected later.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

The wheat was sought for shipment in 2022 in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris)

