Algeria bought 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC purchased around 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender late on Wednesday, European traders said in assessments on Thursday.

This was up from estimates made on Wednesday evening of about 500,000 tonnes. One trader said over 700,000 tonnes was purchased.

More detailed estimates are still possible later.

Estimates of the purchase price were still around $485 a tonne c&f, traders said, the same as on Wednesday evening.

“This is a very high price and for me creates a new benchmark reflecting the tightness in world wheat supplies following the Ukraine crisis,” one trader said. “I think other big importers in the Middle East and North Africa will have to follow this level in their purchase tenders.”

In its last soft wheat tender reported on Feb. 17, Algeria purchased about 700,000 tonnes largely at around $345.50 to $346.50 a tonne c&f. Since then, global wheat prices have surged to 14-year highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

