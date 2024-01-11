News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria bought 250,000 T to 350,000 T durum in tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

January 11, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 250,000 to 350,000 metric tons durum wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Traders had reported the purchase on Wednesday evening but had not been able to estimate the volume bought, although a substantial purchase of about six shipments had been indicated.

Trader price estimates on Thursday, as on Wednesday, were in a very wide range depending on origin and consignment sizes, ranging from $450 to $470 a ton c&f.

The purchase was largely expected to be sourced from Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders, reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment was sought in four periods: Feb. 1-15, Feb. 16-29, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.