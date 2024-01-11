Algeria bought 250,000 T to 350,000 T durum in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 250,000 to 350,000 metric tons durum wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Traders had reported the purchase on Wednesday evening but had not been able to estimate the volume bought, although a substantial purchase of about six shipments had been indicated.

Trader price estimates on Thursday, as on Wednesday, were in a very wide range depending on origin and consignment sizes, ranging from $450 to $470 a ton c&f.

The purchase was largely expected to be sourced from Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders, reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment was sought in four periods: Feb. 1-15, Feb. 16-29, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

