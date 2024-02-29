Algeria believed to pass in 80,000 T corn tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have made no purchase in a tender on Wednesday for 80,000 metric tons of corn to be sourced only from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Thursday.

Algeria does not announce what it has purchased in its tenders and results are based solely on assessments from traders.

The corn was sought sourced from Argentina or Brazil only in two consignments each of 30,000 to 40,000 tons, one for shipment between March 15-31 and one for shipment between April 1-15.

It was unclear whether 35,000 tons of soymeal also sought in the tender was purchased, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

