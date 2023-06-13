Algeria believed to pass in 35,000 tonnes soymeal tender - traders

HAMBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have made no purchase in a tender for up to 35,000 tonnes of soymeal which closed on June 8, European traders said on Tuesday.

Shipment was sought between July 1-15.

Algeria does not release the results of its tenders and reports are based on trader assessments.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

