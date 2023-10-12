Algeria believed to pass in 120,000 metric ton corn tender – traders

HAMBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have made no purchase in a tender on Wednesday for up to 120,000 metric tons of corn to be sourced only from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Thursday.

Algeria does not announce what it has purchased in its tenders and results are based solely on assessments from traders.

Corn shipment was sought between Nov. 1-Nov. 15 in three 40,000 metric ton consignments.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

