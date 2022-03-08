Algeria believed to have postponed wheat tender to Wednesday -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have extended Tuesday's international tender to purchase milling wheat by a day, with negotiations expected to continue on Wednesday, European traders said.

Some traders said falling European Euronext wheat futures on Tuesday BL2K2 could make it cheaper to delay a purchase.

European wheat had jumped again on Monday, hitting record highs as the war in Ukraine and deepening Western sanctions against Russia continues to fuel concerns about lasting disruption to Black Sea exports. GRA/EU

But Paris wheat fell about 4% on Tuesday and Chicago wheat fell by moree than 6% as prices pulled back from recent 14-year highs in U.S. markets. GRA/

Tunisia's state grains agency rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for 125,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday as prices were regarded as too high, traders said.

Algeria's tender seeks wheat for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-15 and May 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Traders said on March 3 that Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter.

