Algeria believed to have bought durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tonnage bought was unclear. The tender sought a nominal 50,000 metric tons.

Traders initially estimated prices for the purchases at around $455 to $456 a ton c&f for larger Panamax shipments expected to be sourced from Canada and Australia and about $15 a ton c&f more for smaller handymax shipments from Canada.

There was market talk that Mexican durum was bought at lower prices. Canadian purchases were said to involve Canada western amber durum (CWAD).

Shipment was sought in four periods in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-29.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. New estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.