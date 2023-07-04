Algeria believed to have bought durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The tonnage bought was unclear.

Traders initially estimated prices at around $385 to $387 a metric ton c&f for larger Panamax shipments and about $400 a metric ton c&f for smaller handymax shipments.

The grain was technically optional origin but durum from Mexico was a substantial part of the purchase, they said.

Shipment was sought in four periods between Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

