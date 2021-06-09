Algeria bars durum wheat shipment from Canada - Ennahar

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grain office has barred a 33,000-tonne durum wheat shipment from Canada from entering the eastern port of Annaba port, for non compliance with agreed specifications, Ennahar TV reported on Wednesday on Twitter.

