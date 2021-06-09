US Markets

Algeria bars durum wheat shipment from Canada - Ennahar

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published

Algeria's state grain office has barred a 33,000-tonne durum wheat shipment from Canada from entering the eastern port of Annaba port, for non compliance with agreed specifications, Ennahar TV reported on Wednesday on Twitter. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens) ((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;)) nD5N2MD01D

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grain office has barred a 33,000-tonne durum wheat shipment from Canada from entering the eastern port of Annaba port, for non compliance with agreed specifications, Ennahar TV reported on Wednesday on Twitter.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular