World Markets

Algeria appoints new governor to OPEC - source

Contributor
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Algeria has appointed Achraf Benhassine as its new governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), replacing Mohamed Hamel, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Algeria has appointed Achraf Benhassine as its new governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), replacing Mohamed Hamel, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Benhassine, who will take on the new role on January 1, previously served as the country's national representative, a role he took on in 2014.

Benhassine also serves as senior advisor to the country's energy minister and is on the board of the Algerian central bank.

Earlier this month, Hamel was appointed secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), replacing Russia's Yury Sentyurin.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Louise Heavens)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular