Algeria announces new cut in 2020 public spending

ALGIERS, May 3 (Reuters) - OPEC member Algeria on Sunday announced a second cut in 2020 public spending in just over a month, increasing the reduction from 30% to 50%.

The presidency made the announcement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with financial pressure mounting after a sharp fall in energy earnings.

The North African country relies heavily on oil and gas revenue which has been falling, hitting government's economic and social plans.

The 2020 budget was approved by an interim government shortly before the election of Tebboune in December last year to succeed Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in April 2019 after pressure from the army and mass street marches.

A drop in energy revenue in recent years has negatively impacted the country's budget and trade deficits as oil and gas export earnings account for 60% of the state budget and 93% of total sales abroad.

The situation worsened further after the coronavirus outbreak when crude prices crashed, pushing the government in March to reduce spending by 30% and delay planned investment for this year in sectors including energy.

The reduction in expenditure is aimed at easing the impact for the next months, with the government saying on Sunday it is expecting energy revenue to fall to $20.6 billion, down from a $37.4 billion forecast announced early this year.

It also said its current $60 billion foreign currency reserves will drop to $44.2 billion by the end of 2020, below a previous forecast of $51.6 billion.

But despite the financial problems, the government has kept subsidies policy unchanged to avoid social unrest after more than a year of protests demanding political and economic reforms.

Algeria subsidies almost everything from basic foodstuffs to fuel, gas, medicine and housing.

The government decided at Sunday's cabinet meeting to increase the guaranteed national minimum wage by 10% and scrap the total income tax for employees whose salaries are equal or lower than 30,000 dinars ($238).

