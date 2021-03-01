Alger Launches New Actively-Managed Mid-Cap ETF, ‘FRTY’

On Monday, Fred Alger Management, LLC (“Alger”), a leading growth equity investment manager, announced its release of the actively managed fund, the Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY), marking the firm’s entry into the ETF space. This vehicle will be focused, high conviction strategies.

“We have seen increased demand for our focused strategies since we launched our first one in 2012. Having these strategies available as actively managed ETFs enables investors who prefer an ETF vehicle to access our investment capabilities,” said Dan Chung, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alger. “Alger has a proud, 56-year record of investing in change and innovation, and we believe the innovation of actively managed ETFs is something that will help to continue to propel our growth.”

FRTY will be managed by Amy Y. Zhang, CFA, Executive Vice President and portfolio manager. The ETF will seek to invest in 40 high-conviction mid-cap growth equities. Amy has been with the firm since 2015 and manages several of Alger’s small and mid-cap strategies, including the Alger Small Cap Focus Fund, a five-star Morningstar rated fund.

Alger has licensed ActiveShares from Precidian Investments, LLC, enabling the firm to deliver actively managed investment strategies in an ETF vehicle without disclosing holdings daily. The ETF will be listed on the NYSE Arca, Inc., which currently lists nearly 80% of all U.S. ETF assets under management.

“As active growth equity managers, the ability to shield the strategies’ underlying holdings enables our investment team to construct these high-conviction portfolios with confidence. Our in-depth, fundamental research process, which we have refined for more than 55 years, is critical to our quest to generate strong, long-term returns on behalf of our clients,” added Dan.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. will be the custodian, administrator, and transfer agent of the fund. Alger and BBH have worked closely together for more than a decade.

“After more than ten years partnering with Alger, we are excited to now partner on its first actively managed ETF launch, which will continue to bring fresh investment solutions to the collective market,” said Ryan Sullivan, Senior Vice President and head of U.S. ETF Services at BBH.

