Alger Associates Sells Majority of Herc Holdings (HRI) Position

Alger Associates Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 372,590 shares of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI). This represents 1.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1,894,683 shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 80.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 4,022,841 shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 2,428,352 shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365,378 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,144,474 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882,417 shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,912,675 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929,638 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 35.04% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 1,791,070 shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637,359 shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 29.72% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Herc Holdings Inc is 0.2645%, a decrease of 20.3192%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 35,199,555 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.