ALG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $150.26, changing hands as high as $154.46 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $134.54 per share, with $165.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.37.

