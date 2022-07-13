ALG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/22, Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 8/1/22. As a percentage of ALG's recent stock price of $113.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $108.345 per share, with $160.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.33.

In Wednesday trading, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

