ALG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/14/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/22, Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 2/1/22. As a percentage of ALG's recent stock price of $157.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ALG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $134.54 per share, with $165.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.46.

In Wednesday trading, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

