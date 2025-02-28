ALG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.26, changing hands as low as $174.88 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $163.74 per share, with $228.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.22.

