ALG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.57, changing hands as low as $177.22 per share. Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALG's low point in its 52 week range is $157.74 per share, with $231.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.60.

