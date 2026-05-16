Alfreton Capital Sees Opportunity in CCC, Buys 1.98M Shares

Key Points

Share count rose by 1,978,074; estimated transaction value of $12.96 million based on average first-quarter pricing.

Position value decreased by $5.29 million at quarter-end, reflecting both purchase activity and share price changes.

Post-trade stake: 10,778,074 shares worth $64.67 million.

CCC now accounts for 21% of Alfreton Capital’s U.S. equity AUM, making it the fund’s largest holding.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Alfreton Capital LLP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) by 1,978,074 shares. The estimated value of these purchases was $12.96 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $5.29 million, which includes both share additions and price movement.

What else to know

Alfreton Capital was a net buyer of CCC Intelligent Solutions; the position accounted for 20.99% of its 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: V: $101.55 million (33.0% of AUM) NYSE: VEEV: $52.70 million (17.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: CACC: $48.70 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSE: SPGI: $40.41 million (13.1% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, CCC Intelligent Solutions shares were priced at $4.22, down 53.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 79.83 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.09 billion Net income (TTM) $34.53 million Market capitalization 3.01 billion Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $4.32

Company snapshot

Offers a SaaS platform providing cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, and workflow solutions for the property and casualty insurance sector, including products such as CCC Insurance, CCC Repair, and CCC Other Ecosystem solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and technology services that digitize mission-critical workflows and facilitate commerce across the insurance value chain.

Serves insurance carriers, collision repairers, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders in the insurance and automotive ecosystem.

CCC Intelligent Solutions operates at scale within the technology sector, leveraging advanced SaaS and AI-driven platforms to streamline operations for major players in the insurance and automotive industries. The company's strategy centers on digitizing complex workflows and connecting a broad network of industry participants through its integrated solutions. Its competitive advantage lies in its long-standing industry presence, comprehensive product suite, and ability to facilitate efficiency and connectivity across the insurance economy.

What this transaction means for investors

UK-based Alfreton Capital’s recent purchase wasn’t a major addition, considering it already had a sizable stake in CCC. The company is Alfreton’s largest holding, by far. It likely took advantage of a buying opportunity to scoop up a few more shares at the right time.

Alfreton may believe that CCC was temporarily pressured by heavy selling from a major shareholder (Advent International), even though the company appears to be performing well. The software-as-a-service provider, which serves the auto insurance industry, has consistently beaten analyst expectations, and its financials show steady cash flow and strong margins.

At the same time, CCC is in the midst of a massive share repurchase program that could absorb some of the shares hitting the market after Advent’s exit. While this may boost the share price and increase earnings per share, the more important signal is that CCC’s management also sees the stock as undervalued.

Investors considering CCC may want to wait and see how the company weathers the effects of Advent’s exit. For the time being, between Alfreton’s continued confidence and CCC’s aggressive buyback program, both appear optimistic.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global, Veeva Systems, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.