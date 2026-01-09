Alfresa Signs Disaster-Support Container Pharmacy Deal With Osaka Prefecture

(RTTNews) - Alfresa Holdings Corp. (ALFRY, ARHCF), a Japanese healthcare group, on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Osaka Prefecture to operate disaster-support container pharmacies to strengthen the prefecture's medical care system in preparation for large-scale disasters such as a Nankai Trough earthquake.

The agreement is scheduled to take effect on January 16 and will run through March 31, 2032.

Under the agreement, the company will maintain and manage container pharmacies at its Osaka Distribution Center, conduct pharmacist training programs, and deploy the mobile pharmacies upon request from Osaka Prefecture.

Alfresa Holdings is currently trading 0.10% higher at JPY 2,527 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

