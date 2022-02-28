Alfi's Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Alfi, Inc. (ALF) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a recovery since February 23 after the rollout of AI-enabled intelligent digital advertising tablets to rideshare drivers in Austin and Las Vegas. There were no corporate announcements today.

Currently, shares are at $2.26, up 10 percent from the previous close of $2.06 on a volume of 7,343,620. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.37-$22.50 on average volume of 330,214.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.