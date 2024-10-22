Alfio Bardolla Training Group Expands Share Buyback

ALFIO BARDOLLA Training Group S.P.A. (IT:ABTG) has released an update.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group, a leader in digital financial training in Italy, has acquired 6,650 of its own shares, valued at approximately 18,063.50 euros, as part of a share repurchase program authorized earlier this year. These purchases, carried out through the Euronext Growth Milan market, increase the company’s total ownership to about 4.58% of its circulating shares.

