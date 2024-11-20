News & Insights

Alfio Bardolla Training Group Enhances Shareholder Value

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

ALFIO BARDOLLA Training Group S.P.A. (IT:ABTG) has released an update.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group, a leader in digital financial training in Italy, has announced the purchase of 4,200 of its own shares, valued at approximately 10,871 euros, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move aims to consolidate the company’s position and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

