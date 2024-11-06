Alfio Bardolla Training Group Buys Back Own Shares

ALFIO BARDOLLA Training Group S.P.A. (IT:ABTG) has released an update.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group, a leader in digital financial training in Italy, has announced the purchase of 9,800 of its own shares at an average price of 2.63 euros each, totaling 25,802 euros. This move increases its holdings to approximately 4.76% of the company’s shares in circulation, reflecting its strategic initiative to manage its share capital effectively.

