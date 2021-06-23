BioTech
ALF

Alfi Inc shares set to fall from record highs, 'meme stock' Torchlight sinks

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shares of software firm Alfi Inc fell 10% in early deals on Wednesday after more than doubling in value in the previous session, in a move evocative of the so-called "meme stock" frenzy that has gripped equity markets this year.

Repeats with no changes to headline or text

June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of software firm Alfi Inc ALF.O fell 10% in early deals on Wednesday after more than doubling in value in the previous session, in a move evocative of the so-called "meme stock" frenzy that has gripped equity markets this year.

Alfi's stock was trading at around $14.65 per share by 5:26 a.m. ET after ending Tuesday's session at a record high of $16.29, and was again among the most heavily traded stocks before the bell.

Some social media users and one portfolio manager on Tuesday cited a Benzinga.com report that Alfi planned to buy back stock as helping to fuel the rally.

Shares of a group of heavily shorted companies including video game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N and cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N have seen wild swings this year in a phenomenon dubbed the "meme stock" rally that has been driven by small-time traders on online discussion forums.

Although short interest in Alfi last stood at 3.85% of free float, according to Refinitiv data, the company was among the top 10 trending stocks on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from retail investors.

Another retail darling, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc TRCH.O, sank 10% in premarket trading, extending a 30% slide in the previous session after it upsized its stock offering to $250 million.

GameStop has also cashed in on the Reddit-driven rally in its stock, saying on Tuesday it had raised $1.13 billion in its latest share offering. Its shares were down 0.3% after jumping 10% in the previous session.

AMC shares slid 0.8%, while other meme stocks Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV.O, ContextLogic Inc WISH.O and Petco Health and Wellness Co WOOF.O rose between 0.4% and 2.4%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sagarika.jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALF GME AMC TRCH CLOV WOOF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular