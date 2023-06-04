Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) Price Target Decreased by 8.99% to 100.16

The average one-year price target for Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) has been revised to 100.16 / share. This is an decrease of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 110.06 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 144.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.99% from the latest reported closing price of 66.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfen Beheer BV. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFEN is 0.40%, a decrease of 16.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 2,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,018K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 49.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 61.91% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 162K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 25.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 27.01% over the last quarter.

