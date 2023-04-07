Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) Price Target Decreased by 7.82% to 114.24

The average one-year price target for Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) has been revised to 114.24 / share. This is an decrease of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 123.93 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.63% from the latest reported closing price of 75.34 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 28.34% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 24.61% over the last quarter.

WBAT - WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund NA holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 116.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 57.07% over the last quarter.

CARZ - First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 7.38% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,018K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 21.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfen Beheer BV. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFEN is 0.43%, a decrease of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 2,686K shares.

