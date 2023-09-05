Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) Price Target Decreased by 17.36% to 68.95

The average one-year price target for Alfen Beheer BV (AMS:ALFEN) has been revised to 68.95 / share. This is an decrease of 17.36% from the prior estimate of 83.44 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.29% from the latest reported closing price of 54.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfen Beheer BV. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 12.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFEN is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 2,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,018K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 47.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 67.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFEN by 17.34% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 162K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.