Alfasigma To Acquire Intercept Pharma Fo $19 Per Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Italy's pharma company Alfasigma S.p.A announced on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) for $19.00 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of 82% to Intercept's closing stock price on September 25.

The acquisition will help expand the gastrointestinal and hepatology portfolio as well as the global footprint of Alfasigma via a leader in rare and serious liver diseases.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023. Upon completion of the transaction, Intercept's common stock will no longer be publicly listed.

Intercept's lead medicine is Ocaliva is the only approved second-line therapy for PBC in the U.S. and has experienced double-digit year-over-year growth. Intercept also benefits from a broader clinical development pipeline.

Francesco Balestrieri, Chief Executive Officer of Alfasigma, said: "Intercept represents a compelling fit with Alfasigma's core business areas of gastroenterology and hepatology, and we believe that the transaction represents a transformational opportunity for both companies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.