Alfabs Australia’s Director Boosts Share Holdings

November 28, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

William Wavish, a director at Alfabs Australia Ltd., has increased his holdings by acquiring 1,096,382 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, raising his total to over 5.1 million shares. This move, valued at approximately $397,039, reflects a significant shift in his investment strategy.

