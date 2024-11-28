Alfabs Australia’s Director Boosts Share Holdings

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.
William Wavish, a director at Alfabs Australia Ltd., has increased his holdings by acquiring 1,096,382 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, raising his total to over 5.1 million shares. This move, valued at approximately $397,039, reflects a significant shift in his investment strategy.
