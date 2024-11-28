Alfabs Australia Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has reported a change in director William Wavish’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 285,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 4,018,333 shares. This move, valued at $99,940.06, highlights Wavish’s increased investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future prospects.

