Alfabs Australia Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has reported a change in director William Wavish’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 285,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 4,018,333 shares. This move, valued at $99,940.06, highlights Wavish’s increased investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

