Alfabs Australia Director Increases Shareholding

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.
Alfabs Australia Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with William Wavish acquiring 618,618 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his holdings to 5,733,333 shares. This move, valued at $235,850.58, reflects a significant investment interest in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.
