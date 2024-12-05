News & Insights

Alfabs Australia Director Increases Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with William Wavish acquiring 618,618 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his holdings to 5,733,333 shares. This move, valued at $235,850.58, reflects a significant investment interest in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.

Tags

Stocks
