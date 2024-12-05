Alfabs Australia Director Increases Shareholding

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with William Wavish acquiring 618,618 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his holdings to 5,733,333 shares. This move, valued at $235,850.58, reflects a significant investment interest in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.

For further insights into AU:AAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.