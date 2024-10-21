Alfabs Australia Announces 2024 AGM Details

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22nd, 2024, in Sydney and available virtually. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments, and they are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy. Alfabs is known for its expertise in mining and engineering, making it a significant player in the Australian market.

For further insights into AU:AAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.