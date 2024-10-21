News & Insights

Alfabs Australia Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 21, 2024 — 09:30 pm EDT

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22nd, 2024, in Sydney and available virtually. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments, and they are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy. Alfabs is known for its expertise in mining and engineering, making it a significant player in the Australian market.

