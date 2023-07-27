News & Insights

US Markets

Alfa unit Alpek won't pay more 2023 dividends, after Q2 earnings drop

July 27, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez for Reuters ->

Adds background on results, analyst comment

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - A top executive at Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday shareholders will not receive additional dividend payments in 2023 from petrochemical unit Alpek, but executives are analyzing if additional payments could be made from food subsidiary Sigma.

Sigma's growth is expected to be solid beyond 2023, Alfa's Chief Financial Officer said on a call to discuss second-quarter results, which showed on Wednesday a slump in Alpek's earnings and a strong performance by Sigma.

Alfa's second-quarter net profit sank 96% from the year-ago period to $9 million, while revenues fell 10% to $4.22 billion, according to a filing published Wednesday.

The drop drove the conglomerate to cut its 2023 guidance for revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), executives said.

"Results at Alfa fell short of our expectations, as Sigma's over performance is still not enough to offset another soft quarter at Alpek," Barclays analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.