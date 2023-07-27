Alfa unit Alpek won't pay more 2023 dividends, after Q2 earnings drop

Adds background on results, analyst comment

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - A top executive at Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday shareholders will not receive additional dividend payments in 2023 from petrochemical unit Alpek, but executives are analyzing if additional payments could be made from food subsidiary Sigma.

Sigma's growth is expected to be solid beyond 2023, Alfa's Chief Financial Officer said on a call to discuss second-quarter results, which showed on Wednesday a slump in Alpek's earnings and a strong performance by Sigma.

Alfa's second-quarter net profit sank 96% from the year-ago period to $9 million, while revenues fell 10% to $4.22 billion, according to a filing published Wednesday.

The drop drove the conglomerate to cut its 2023 guidance for revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), executives said.

"Results at Alfa fell short of our expectations, as Sigma's over performance is still not enough to offset another soft quarter at Alpek," Barclays analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.