Alfa Romeo Unveils 2024 Giulia And Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport

May 15, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alfa Romeo revealed its 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport limited special series, a final chapter for the twin-turbo V-6 Quadrifoglio models in the U.S. Available for order now, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport models will arrive at Alfa Romeo dealerships in fall 2024. Pricing starts at MSRP of $86,770 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport and $94,370 for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport.

The Super Sport models feature new black Quadrifoglio exterior badge, 3D red carbon-fiber trim in the dashboard, and central console, door panels and front headrests with red logo stitching and black numbering to certify the exclusive series.

Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

