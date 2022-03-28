Alfa Romeo Announces Globally Available Limited-edition Estrema

(RTTNews) - Alfa Romeo unveiled the limited-edition Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema series, a globally available limited model. The company noted that ordering for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema is now open with availability in the third quarter of 2022.

Estrema is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with standard horsepower at 280, routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to standard Q4 all-wheel drive on Stelvio Estrema.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio include standard active cruise control, Active Blind-spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning with full stop capability. Both Stelvio and Giulia include a dual-pane sunroof. The interior is packed with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and wireless phone charging.

Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

