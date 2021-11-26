Markets

Alfa Laval Wins Wastewater Treatment Order In Canada

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval, a Swedish producer of specialized products and solutions for heavy industry, Friday said it has won an order to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in a major city in Canada.

The decanters will treat municipal wastewater sludge, ensuring it is suitable for further processing. The plant treats wastewater produced by some 1.4 million of the city's residents.

Alfa Laval said its decanters will be installed in the municipal water treatment plant where they will be used for thickening of the sludge for further processing which will enable more efficient solids handling and transportation.

