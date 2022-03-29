Alfa Laval wins record $71 mln order for brewery systems

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Alfa Laval ALFA.ST said on Tuesday it had won its biggest order ever, for 670 million crowns ($70.9 million) worth of brewery systems, from Golden Brewery in the United States.

Engineering group Alfa Laval, whose products range from heat exchangers to pumps and filters, said in a statement deliveries would start in 2022 and be finalised in 2024.

($1 = 9.4468 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Johan Ahlander)

