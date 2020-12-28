Markets

Alfa Laval Wins Order To Supply Decanters To Wastewater Treatment Plant In Singapore

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) said the company has won an order to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in Singapore. The order has a value of approximately 75 million Swedish kronor. Delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The company said the order comprises Alfa Laval decanters which will be used for dewatering and thickening of domestic and industrial sludge in the water reclamation plant. The order was booked in the Decanters unit of the Food & Water Division.

