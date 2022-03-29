Markets

Alfa Laval Wins Order Of SEK 670 Mln From Golden Brewery

(RTTNews) - Sweden-headquartered Alfa Laval (ALFVY), a maker of specialty industrial machinery on Tuesday said it has won a SEK 670 million order, its largest order ever, to supply brewery systems to Golden Brewery, the largest brewery in the United States.

The order comprises a state-of-the-art cold-block system which would be part of a two-year upgrade of the brewery.

The order would be booked in the Food Systems business unit in the Food & Water Division, with deliveries starting in 2022 to be finalized in 2024.

Golden Brewery, part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company is undergoing modernization to the cold-block process covering the entire production facility for beer fermentation, storage and completion. This involves sourcing and installing new, state-of-the-art equipment is expected to increase efficiency by reducing the consumption of water and energy and maximizing the yield of beer.

Shares of Alfa Laval closed Monday's trading at $32.78, up $0.55 or 1.70 percent from the previous close.

